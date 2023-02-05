Partners will announce number of tanks and terms of their delivery to Ukraine on February 14 - Reznikov

Defense Minister Oleksiy Reznikov believes that during a meeting of Ukrainian Defense Contact Group on February 14, the partner countries will announce a number of tanks and terms of their delivery to Ukraine.

This was stated by him during a press conference in Kyiv, informs Censor.NЕТ with reference to Ukrinfom.

"I am not disclosing the list of countries (that plan to provide Ukraine with tanks - ed.) because some countries are still making political decisions. My feeling is that on February 14, when the next meeting of the Contact Group on Ukraine's defense takes place, which will be held in Brussels instead of Ramstein, each country may announce the number (of tanks - Ed.) and the terms of delivery," Reznikov said.

The minister clarified that Canada, Poland, Germany, the United Kingdom, and the United States have already announced that they will provide tanks to Ukraine.

At the same time, he emphasized that Ukrainian tank crews will first undergo training at training grounds in Europe, and only then they will be deployed to the battlefield.

As a reminder, on February 4, Defense Minister Oleksiy Reznikov announced the creation of a "tank coalition" in support of Ukraine and announced the arrival of a significant number of modern Western tanks. On February 14, a separate meeting of the Contact Group on Ukraine's Defense, organized by the United States, will be held at NATO headquarters.