"Servant of People" faction has decided to dismiss Defense Minister Reznikov and Minister of Strategic Industry Ryabikin from their posts, - Bezuhla. PHOTO

"Servant of People" faction has decided to dismiss Minister of Defense Oleksiy Reznikov and Minister of Strategic Industries Pavlo Riabikin from their posts.

As informs Censor.NЕТ, it was reported in Facebook by Ukrainian MP Mariana Bezuhla.

She also said that the candidacies of the SSU head and the Interior Minister will be put to a vote in parliament.

"A closed meeting of the "Servant of the People" faction was held. Without details: the security situation in Ukraine, the actions of the Russian Federation, restrictions on traveling abroad, the work of the faction in 2023, personnel rotations in the Government. We dismiss the Ministry of Defense and the Ministry of Strategic Industries. We are applying for permanent heads of the SSU and the Ministry of Internal Affairs," she wrote.

