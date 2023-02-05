It’s very hard in Donetsk region - fierce fighting. Occupants want to do something symbolic in February, - Zelensky

It is very difficult in Donetsk region now, as fierce fighting continues.

As informs Censor.NЕТ, it was stated in video address by President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky at the end of the 347th day of the full-scale war.

He noted: "As for the frontline. There are already many reports that the occupiers want to do something symbolic in February. To try to avenge their last years defeats. We see this increased pressure in different areas of the frontline, as well as pressure in the information field.

It is very difficult in the Donetsk region - there are fierce battles. But no matter how hard it is and no matter what the pressure is, we have to survive. We have to use every day and every week to strengthen our defense at the front, to strengthen our international position, to increase pressure on Russia and to give our people new opportunities to get through this difficult time.

We have no other alternative but to defend and win."

Watch more: Ukraine imposes sanctions against Russia’s nuclear industry - Zelensky. VIDEO