European Court of Human Rights is currently considering eight interstate cases against Russia

European Court of Human Rights is considering eight interstate cases against Russian Federation, and more than 16,700 individual applications against Russian Federation are pending in court.

This was reported by the ECHR Commissioner Margaryta Sokorenko, informs Censor.NЕТ referring to Ukrinform.

"The ECHR is currently considering eight interstate cases against the aggressor: Georgia v. Russia (II) (on just satisfaction), Georgia v. Russia (IV), Ukraine v. Russia (on Crimea) - the case is already being considered on the merits, Ukraine and the Netherlands v. Russia - since January 25, 2023, the stage of consideration on the merits, Ukraine v. Russia (VIII) - a lawsuit on the seizure of sailors, Ukraine v. Russia (IX) - regarding the policy of eliminating opponents on the territory of Council of Europe member states, Ukraine v. Russia (X) - regarding a full-scale invasion, and Russia v. Ukraine - a lawsuit on the merits about the Russian version of aggression against our country," Sokorenko emphasized.

She added that "as of the beginning of February 2023, more than 16,700 individual applications against the Russian Federation are pending before the ECHR."

"On 03.02.2023, the ECHR once again emphasized that the consideration of cases against the Russian Federation would not stop and explained the procedural issues," Sokorenko emphasized.

In particular, as the Commissioner for the ECHR noted, the court has the competence to consider cases concerning actions/inactions that took place before September 16, 2022, the date when Russia ceased to be a party to the Convention for the Protection of Human Rights and Fundamental Freedoms.

Also, the position of a judge of the ECHR from Russia has been abolished, and a judge from among the current judges will be appointed to hear cases.

In addition, according to Sokorenko, the ECHR can continue to consider applications even if the Russian authorities do not cooperate with the court.

"It is for this reason that the ECHR has already made a number of important decisions, including the decision on the admissibility of the case "Ukraine and the Netherlands v. Russia" regarding the seizure of parts of Donetsk and Luhansk regions in 2014," Sokorenko noted.

She also noted that Russia's refusal to participate in the proceedings does not mean that the court automatically accepts the applicant's complaints - the requirement to provide evidence to confirm that the claim is legally and factually justified remains.

"The year 2023 will be particularly active in terms of cases against the aggressor, so there is still a lot of work to be done," emphasized Sokorenko.

As reported, the European Court of Human Rights has declared the interstate case "Ukraine and the Netherlands v. Russia" admissible for consideration.

Thus, the ECHR will proceed to consider the merits of the case, which concerns massive and systematic human rights violations in the temporarily occupied territories of Donetsk and Luhansk regions; abduction and attempts to illegally transfer orphans from Donetsk and Luhansk regions to the territory of the Russian Federation in 2014; and the downing of flight MH17.

In 2020, three interstate cases: "Ukraine v. Russia (concerning Eastern Ukraine), application no. 8019/16, concerning massive and systematic human rights violations in the temporarily occupied territories of Donetsk and Luhansk regions; Ukraine v. Russia, application no. 43800/14, concerning the abduction and attempted illegal transfer of orphans from Donetsk and Luhansk regions to the territory of the Russian Federation in 2014; and the Netherlands v. Russia, application no. 28525/20, concerning the downing of flight MH17, were united into one.