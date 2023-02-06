ENG
Zelenskyy announces decisions and negotiations that will provide Ukraine with more support and weapons

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced decisions and negotiations that will give Ukraine more international support and weapons.

As informs Censor.NЕТ, it was stated by him in video address.

"We have already begun preparing for the coming week - it can be quite significant. We are preparing decisions, negotiations that should strengthen our soldiers, give Ukraine more international support, more weapons," the President said.

He added that both public and non-public formats of work are planned.

