Yesterday, Russians killed 2 civilians in Donetsk region, 7 people were injured, - RMA. INFOGRAPHICS
Yesterday, February 8, Russian invaders killed 2 civilians in the Donetsk region.
This was announced by the head of the Donetsk RMA, Pavlo Kyrylenko, on Telegram, Censor.NET reports.
"On February 8, the Russians killed 2 residents in the Donetsk region — in Bakhmut.
7 more residents of the region were injured," the message reads.
As noted, it is currently impossible to establish the exact number of victims in Mariupol and Volnovaha.
