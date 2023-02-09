Yesterday, Russians killed 2 civilians in Donetsk region, 7 people were injured, - RMA. INFOGRAPHICS

Yesterday, February 8, Russian invaders killed 2 civilians in the Donetsk region.

This was announced by the head of the Donetsk RMA, Pavlo Kyrylenko, on Telegram, Censor.NET reports.

"On February 8, the Russians killed 2 residents in the Donetsk region — in Bakhmut.

7 more residents of the region were injured," the message reads.

As noted, it is currently impossible to establish the exact number of victims in Mariupol and Volnovaha.

Read more: Armed Forces of Ukraine repelled enemy attacks in areas of 19 settlements in Donetsk, Luhansk, and Zaporizhzhia regions, - General Staff