News Russian aggression against Ukraine War
Total combat losses of Russian Federation since beginning of war - about 135,010 people (+910 per day), 3,255 tanks, 2,244 artillery systems, 6,468 armored vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS

As of the morning of February 9, 2023, the losses of the Russian occupiers are approximately 135,010 people.

This was reported in the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Censor.NET informs.

The total combat losses of the enemy from 24/02/22 to 09/02/23 are approximately:

  • personnel - about 135,010 (+910) people were eliminated,
  • tanks - 3255 (+2) units,
  • armored combat vehicles - 6468 (+10) units,
  • artillery systems - 2244 (+8) units,
  • MLRS - 463 (+2) units,
  • air defense equipment - 232 (+4) units,
  • aircraft - 295 (+0) units,
  • helicopters - 285 (+0) units,
  • Operational-tactical UAV - 1967 (+6),
  • cruise missiles - 796 (+0),
  • warships/boats - 18 (+0) units,
  • automotive equipment and tank trucks - 5121 (+9) units,
  • special equipment - 211 (+0).

Read more: Defense forces destroyed 7 boats that were being prepared for Russian SRG, - OC "South"

"The data is being verified," the General Staff added.

