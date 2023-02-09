As result of earthquakes in Turkey and Syria, more than 15,000 people have already died

Earthquakes in Turkey and Syria have killed at least 15,000 people, while rescuers continue to try to rescue people still trapped under the rubble.

In particular, Turkey's Disaster and Emergency Management Agency (AFAD) reported that 12,873 people have died in this country, according to the latest data. More than 60,000 people are injured, CNN Turk reports.

The death toll from Monday's 7.8-magnitude earthquake is expected to rise sharply as rescue efforts near the 72-hour mark, which emergency experts say is the most likely time frame to save lives.

At least 2,992 people have died in Syria.

As is known, on the morning of February 6, southeast Turkey was shaken by several powerful earthquakes, the magnitude of the main one was 7.7 points. At lunchtime, aftershocks were repeated, causing new destruction. Earthquakes also caused serious damage to Syria.