It seems that China has slowly started to provide military support to Russia - Japanese intelligence

According to Japanese intelligence, China allegedly began to gradually provide military support to Russia.

As Censor.NET reports with reference to LIGA.net, Nikkei Asia reports this.

Thus, a high-ranking official of Japanese intelligence explained that the military incapacity of the Russian army, demonstrated by the death of Russian generals in Ukraine, may worry Beijing.

"It seems that China has slowly started providing military support to Russia," the intelligence officer said.

The material does not specify what kind of military support the PRC provides to the occupiers. Other allied countries of Ukraine did not report that Beijing provides military assistance to Moscow.

It is also emphasized that the inferiority of Russian troops causes concern for India, which receives half of its weapons from Russia.

