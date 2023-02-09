We are defending ourselves from most anti-European force in modern world, - Zelensky

President Volodymyr Zelensky emphasized that only victory will guarantee the protection of European values.

As reported by Censor.NET, he stated this during his speech in the European Parliament.

"Europe, we are defending ourselves from the most anti-European force in the modern world. We are defending ourselves, we Ukrainians, on the battlefield together with you. And I thank you for the fact that we defend ourselves together and we must defend ourselves. And this is important not only for the countries of Europe, not only for the communities of Europe. Whoever we are, we always fight against contempt. Wherever we live, we always bet on good faith. Whatever we dream of for our children and grandchildren, the unconditional background for these dreams of ours there is peace. Peace and security," the president said.

According to Zelensky, this anti-European force seeks to steal Europe.

"Only our victory will guarantee all this. Each of our common European values. Our victory is mandatory," the president added.

