Ukraine is Europe, and your future is in EU, - President of European Parliament Metsola

The future of the Ukrainian people lies in the European Union.

This was stated by the President of the European Parliament, Roberta Metsola, Censor.NET reports.

"I am proud to say that this house of European democracy, its members, our European Union, has always stood with you. We understand that you fight not only for your values, but also for ours, for those ideas that make us all Europeans. Therefore that Ukraine is Europe, and the future of your people is in the European Union," she emphasized.

Read more: We are defending ourselves from most anti-European force in modern world, - Zelensky