Explosions are heard in Zaporizhzhia: RMA urges people to stay in shelters
In Zaporizhzhia, the sounds of explosions are reported during the air raid alert.
This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to Suspilne.
"In Zaporizhzhia, residents report the sounds of explosions," the publication notes.
An air alert has been declared in the city and region.
At the same time, Zaporizhzhia RMA urges citizens to stay in safe places.
"The enemy is trying to attack again. Please do not distribute photo and video materials. Do not help the enemy and subversive forces navigate our native spaces," the regional administration added.
