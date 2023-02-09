IOC calls on Ukraine to give up pressure regarding boycott of Olympics

President of the International Olympic Committee Thomas Bach called on Ukraine to abandon threats to boycott the 2024 Olympics due to the participation of Russian and Belarusian athletes.

He sent a corresponding letter to the head of the National Olympic Committee of Ukraine (NOC), Minister of Youth and Sports Vadym Gutzait, Censor.NET informs with reference to DW.

According to Bach, the participation of Russians and Belarusians in the games under a neutral flag "has not even been discussed concretely yet", claims that this will support a Russian invasion are "slanderous", and the suspension of the athletes would be discrimination.

"Therefore, your letter to your colleagues in the NOCs, international federations, IOC members and future Olympic hosts, pressuring them in an attempt to publicly influence their decision-making, was perceived by the vast majority of them to be, at the very least, extremely regrettable." , - the Reuters agency quotes the letter.

The IOC's proposed admission of Russian and Belarusian athletes under a neutral flag is criticized not only by Ukraine.

According to the Minister of Sports of Poland, Kamil Bortnichuk, 40 countries will oppose the admission of Russians and Belarusians to the Olympics. Among them, in particular, may be members of the European Union and Great Britain. A video conference of sports ministers of Western countries is scheduled for February 10.

Currently, it is known that apart from Ukraine and Poland, the boycott of the Olympic Games is allowed by the Baltic countries. The Olympic committees of the Czech Republic, Sweden, Denmark, Finland, Iceland and Norway also spoke against the participation of Russians and Belarusians in the competition.