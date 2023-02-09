ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
6422 visitors online
News
9 382 35
explosion (1446) factory (48) Kyiv City State Administration (71) Kyyiv (1943)

As result of explosion on territory of former factory in Kyiv, three people died, five were hospitalized, - KCSA

кличко,київ,кмва

Three people died and six were injured due to an explosion on the territory of the former factory in the Darnytsia district.

As Censor.NET informs, this was reported on Telegram of the Kyiv City Military Administration.

"As a result of the explosion on the territory of the former factory in the Darnytsia district, three people died. Five people were hospitalized. One person refused hospitalization," the message reads.

As noted in KCSA, all victims have injuries of varying degrees of severity.

Another person remains under the rubble. The rescue operation is ongoing. The information is being clarified.

Read more: Explosion occurs in Dnipro on February 8 during an air raid alert

 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on GoogleNews
 
 