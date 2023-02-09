As result of explosion on territory of former factory in Kyiv, three people died, five were hospitalized, - KCSA

Three people died and six were injured due to an explosion on the territory of the former factory in the Darnytsia district.

As Censor.NET informs, this was reported on Telegram of the Kyiv City Military Administration.

"As a result of the explosion on the territory of the former factory in the Darnytsia district, three people died. Five people were hospitalized. One person refused hospitalization," the message reads.

As noted in KCSA, all victims have injuries of varying degrees of severity.

Another person remains under the rubble. The rescue operation is ongoing. The information is being clarified.

