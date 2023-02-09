Ministry of Veterans to create mentor structure for military and their families

Ministry on Veterans’ Affairs of Ukraine will create a structure of mentors for female and male veterans, their families and those of fallen defenders.

It is informed by Censor.NЕТ with reference to website of The Ministry on Veterans Affairs of Ukraine.

"We are announcing the creation of a mentor structure for veterans within the Ministry of Veterans Affairs of Ukraine, a kind of "army of veteran mentors". It will include almost ten thousand people, who should preferably also be veterans," Laputina said.

"Each community should have a person who will take care of a certain number of veterans. We need to create conditions for our defenders to return to civilian life after the victory," the minister said.

Yulia Laputina noted that the project will be implemented by the Ministry's specialists in cooperation with local governments.