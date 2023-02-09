Ukraine is closer to EU as never before. You have become our shield, - Michel

EU will stand by Ukraine’s side both in its fight against aggressor and on its path to European integration, to which it is closer than ever before.

This was stated by the President of the European Council Charles Michel, as he welcomed President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyi at a meeting of EU leaders in Brussels, informs Censor.NЕТ referring to Ukrinform.

"Dear Volodymyr, you are a leader of a war-torn country who inspires the world, especially the free world," Michel said.

The politician noted that Ukraine has the full support of the EU in its fight for justice, freedom and democracy, as well as the values of the UN Charter.

"The reality of a full-scale war in Europe has hit us all hard, and you have become our shield," said the President of the European Council.

He paid tribute to the courage of Zelenskyi's decision to stay in the country and be with his people.

Read more: Ukraine is Europe, and your future is in EU, - President of European Parliament Metsola

The presence of the Ukrainian leader at the summit is a "powerful signal," as the President is a "reflection" of the brave Ukrainian people who are fighting against the aggressor and defending their homes, their families, their country, and their future.

Today, despite the war, Ukraine is closer to Brussels, to the European Union, than ever since he was a candidate, Michel said.

"With our strong political, financial, humanitarian, but also military assistance, military assistance is very important, we demonstrate our unwavering support for Ukraine on its path to peace, recovery and membership, on which the EU will constantly accompany Kyiv," Michel said.

He addressed the Ukrainian leader: "Welcome home to Europe!".

Read more: It is important to adopt tenth package of sanctions against Russia by February 24, - Lithuanian President Nauseda

Michel noted that the leaders of the EU and Ukraine have been in constant contact since February 24, and Zelenskyi has addressed every meeting of the Council of Europe since the first day of the aggression.