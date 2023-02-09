Slovakia will do everything possible to give Ukraine its MiG-29 fighters, - Prime Minister Heger

Slovakia is ready to donate its MiG-29 fighters to strengthen Ukraine’s defense capabilities.

As informs Censor.NЕТ, this is mentioned in the statement of the Prime Minister of Slovakia Eduard Heger, quoted by Tasr.

It is noted that today, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyi addressed Heger and asked for military assistance.

This happened at the European Union summit in Brussels. According to preliminary data, we may be talking about 11 or 12 aircraft that are currently stored in Slovakia.

"The Prime Minister of the Republic replied that Slovakia would do everything possible to fulfill this request," the statement said.

Earlier, it was reported that Slovakia is ready to transfer only T-72 tanks to Ukraine, but not Leopard 2.