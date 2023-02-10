Russian military carried out massive attack on energy infrastructure facilities in Zaporizhzhia, 17 attacks were recorded in hour

Tonight, February 10, the Russians struck Zaporizhzhia 17 times in one hour. Occupiers attacked energy infrastructure facilities.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the Telegram of the secretary of the Zaporizhzhia City Council, Anatolii Kurtev.

"Putin's bastards staged a massive attack on Zaporizhzhia. In one hour, 17 enemy flights were recorded in the city - this is the largest number since the beginning of the full-scale invasion.

The monsters insidiously attacked the objects of the energy infrastructure.

Information about the destruction and victims is being clarified," the message reads.

