ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
6777 visitors online
News Russian aggression against Ukraine War
493 1
victims (917) Donetska region (3000) Pavlo Kyrylenko (371)

Yesterday, Russians killed 2 civilians in Donetsk region, 11 people were injured, - RMA. INFOGRAPHICS

Yesterday, February 9, the Russian invaders killed 2 civilians in the Donetsk region.

This was reported by the head of the Donetsk RMA, Pavlo Kyrylenko, on Telegram, Censor.NET reports.

"On February 9, the Russians killed 2 residents in the Donetsk region - in Pleshchiivka.

Another 11 residents of the region were injured," the report said.

As noted, it is currently impossible to establish the exact number of victims in Mariupol and Volnovaha.

See more: Yesterday, Russians killed 2 civilians in Donetsk region, 7 people were injured, - RMA. INFOGRAPHICS

Yesterday, Russians killed 2 civilians in Donetsk region, 11 people were injured, - RMA 01

 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on GoogleNews
 
 