Yesterday, Russians killed 2 civilians in Donetsk region, 11 people were injured, - RMA. INFOGRAPHICS
Yesterday, February 9, the Russian invaders killed 2 civilians in the Donetsk region.
This was reported by the head of the Donetsk RMA, Pavlo Kyrylenko, on Telegram, Censor.NET reports.
"On February 9, the Russians killed 2 residents in the Donetsk region - in Pleshchiivka.
Another 11 residents of the region were injured," the report said.
As noted, it is currently impossible to establish the exact number of victims in Mariupol and Volnovaha.
