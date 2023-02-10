5 "Kalibr" misseles and 5 kamikaze drones were destroyed by forces and means of Air Force of Armed Forces of Ukraine

On February 10, 2023, the enemy struck the cities and critical infrastructure facilities of Ukraine.

"Seven Shahed-136/131 kamikaze drones from the eastern coast of the Sea of Azov and six Kalibr sea-based cruise missiles from a Russian frigate in the Black Sea were used.

The forces and means of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine destroyed 5 Kalibr cruise missiles and 5 Shahed-136/131 attack drones.

The occupiers also launched a massive attack with S-300 anti-aircraft missiles from the districts of Belgorod (Russia) and Tokmak (occupied territory of the Zaporizhzhia region).

Up to 35 anti-aircraft guided missiles (S-300) were launched in the Kharkiv and Zaporizhzhia regions, which cannot be destroyed in the air by means of anti-aircraft defense," the message reads.

In addition, it is reported that around 8:30 a.m. cruise missiles were launched from Tu-95ms strategic bombers.

