EU summit called on Ukraine to continue reforms necessary for accession

The EU summit welcomed Ukraine’s achievements in achieving the goals underlying its candidate status and called for continued reforms.

"The European Council recognizes the significant efforts that Ukraine has demonstrated in recent months to achieve the goals underlying its status as a candidate for EU membership.

It welcomes Ukraine's efforts to carry out reforms in such difficult times and calls on Ukraine to continue on this path and fulfill the conditions set out in the European Commission's opinion on its application for membership to move closer to future EU membership," the document says.

The European Union also recognized Ukraine's determination to meet the necessary requirements for the earliest possible start of accession negotiations.

In addition, the European Union hopes for close cooperation with Ukraine and support for its efforts aimed at the full implementation of all conditions.

"The European Council confirms that the future of Ukraine is connected with the European Union," the conclusions of the summit state.

The EU summit also reaffirmed its commitment to provide strong political, economic, military, financial, and humanitarian support to Ukraine and its people as long as necessary.

As noted, the total aid to Ukraine and its people from the European Union and its member states is currently at least 67 billion euros.