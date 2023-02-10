At night, occupiers fired up to 35 S-300 missiles over Zaporizhzhia and Kharkiv regions, - Air Force

On the night of February 10, the Russians launched attacks with S-300 missiles on populated areas of the Kharkiv and Zaporizhzhia regions

Yurii Ihnat, the spokesman for the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, announced this on the air of the telethon, Censor.NET informs with reference to ArmiaInform.

"The explosions that rang out today were the result of missiles from S-300 anti-aircraft missile systems, which the enemy fired at the Kharkiv region from the Belgorod region and from the Zaporizhzhia region from the occupied Tokmak region. It was probably a record-breaking blow. Because the Russians released up to 35 anti-aircraft guns in the Zaporizhzhia and Kharkiv regions. They use these weapons as terror. At the time when we use the S-300 to shoot down enemy missiles, Russia is launching them at densely populated cities. And the further away the launch site of these missiles is, the more imprecisely they hit potential enemy targets, said the spokesman of the Air Force.

In addition, the spokesman said that we have every right to fight back and destroy the launchers wherever they are.

"Every day, our fighter jets hit these anti-aircraft missile systems with HARM anti-radar missiles. But so far this is not enough, we need more powerful weapons and an adequate response to the enemy terrorizing civilians," Ihnat added.

