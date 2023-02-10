Ministry of Defense of Moldova confirms violation of country’s airspace by Russian missile

The Ministry of Defense of Moldova confirmed information about the violation of the country’s airspace by a Russian missile.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press service of the ministry.

"At 10:18, the responsible structures of the institution detected a missile that crossed the airspace of the Republic of Moldova over the city of Mokra in the Transnistria region, and later over the city of Koseuts in the Sorotskyi district, heading towards Ukraine," the message reads.

The Ministry of Defense of Moldova noted that, in cooperation with the responsible structures of the country, they closely monitor the situation in the region and strongly condemn the violation of the airspace of the Republic of Moldova.

It will be recalled that earlier the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Valerii Zaluzhny reported that two Russian missiles crossed the airspace of Romania and Moldova.

