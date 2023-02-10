Energy facilities have been hit in six regions, worst situation is in Zaporizhzhia, Kharkiv, and Khmelnytsky regions, - Halushchenko

On February 10, the Russian invaders carried out another massive missile and drone attack on energy facilities in Ukraine.

This was announced by the Minister of Energy of Ukraine Herman Halushchenko, Censor.NET informs.-

"Thermal and hydro-generation facilities, as well as high-voltage infrastructure, have been hit in six regions. Emergency shutdowns have been implemented in many regions. The most difficult situation is in the Zaporizhzhia, Kharkiv, and Khmelnytsky regions," the message says.

Halushchenko noted that thanks to the successful work of the Air Defense Forces and early technical measures, it was possible to preserve the integrity of Ukraine's energy system. Energy workers are working non-stop to restore the energy supply.

