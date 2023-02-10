Russia hit Ukraine with missiles from ships in Black Sea and Tu-95 strategic bombers, - Air Force

For a massive missile attack on Ukraine on the morning of February 10, Russia engaged three ships in the Black Sea and Tu-95 strategic bombers.

This was announced on the air of the telethon by the spokesman of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Yurii Ihnat, Censor.NET informs with reference to "Ukrainian Pravda".

"The enemy began to attack with Shaheds, feeling for the weak points of air defense. In addition to the Shaheds, according to preliminary information, 6 Kalibr cruise missiles were also launched, 5 of them were shot down. Also, 5 of the 7 Shaheds were shot down.

Then attacks began all over Ukraine from strategic aviation planes, from ships in the Black Sea. Air- and sea-based cruise missiles were launched.

Three ships were involved: a missile boat, a frigate, and a submarine. 8 Tu-95 strategic aircraft were also involved. Volgodonsk and the Caspian region are traditional locations for launching cruise missiles," Ihnat said.