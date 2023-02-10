Ukraine is working with US Congress on recognition of Russia as a terrorist state - Markarova

Ukrainian side is working with U.S. administration and Congress to define Russia’s status as a state sponsor of terrorism or a terrorist state, which would reflect its real nature and strengthen its isolation.

This was stated in an interview with Ukrinform by Ambassador of Ukraine to Washington Oksana Markarova, informs Censor.NЕТ.

"We are actively discussing this. We are asking our partners, colleagues, and friends to do everything possible, and we are trying to convince them and give examples of why this should be done," the diplomat said.

As she clarified, there are two parts to the status of a state sponsor of terrorism.

"Part number one is to directly name the country for what it is. And here, of course, we also understand that Russia is not a sponsor of terrorism, it is a true terrorist. And the second is what sanctions and restrictions go along with this name," Markarova explained.

She noted that it is not a matter of principle whether Russia will be recognized as a state sponsor of terrorism, a terrorist, or an aggressor: "We are actively working with the Congress on different wording options, as well as with the administration."

In addition, according to her, Ukraine is moving towards bringing Russia to justice, including in terms of establishing a tribunal for the crime of aggression.

"We are working on all the tasks we are facing. Our goal is complete isolation and full sanctioning of Russia until they not only stop this war and get out of Ukraine, but also until they are held accountable for what they are doing," the ambassador said.