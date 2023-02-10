In evening of February 10, powerful explosions occurred in Melitopol, - Mayor

On Friday, February 10, explosions were heard again in Melitopol (Zaporizhzhia region).

As informs Censor.NЕТ, it was reported in Telegram by Mayor of Melitopol Ivan Fedorov.

"The power of the hits is so strong that the windows are shaking," the statement reads.

The mayor of the city notes that Melitopol is actually shaking from powerful explosions.

"How's it going, occupiers?" the mayor added.

