In Odesa region, air defense units shot down four enemy Shahed kamikaze drones.

This was reported by the head of the Odesa Regional Military Administration Maksym Marchenko, informs Censor.NЕТ.

"Our air defense units shot down 4 Shahed kamikaze drones in the sky over Odesa region, as they tried to hit energy infrastructure facilities," Marchenko wrote in Telegram channel.

Read more: Air defense forces shot down 13 Russian missiles in Odesa