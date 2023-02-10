Germany refuses to transfer 18 leased Leopard 2A6 tanks to Ukraine from Netherlands

German government refused to supply Ukraine with 18 leased Leopard 2A6 tanks from Netherlands.

This was stated by the Netherlands Minister of Defense Kajsa Ollongren, informs Censor.NЕТ with reference to RBK-Ukraine.

According to Ollongren, these tanks are not in the process of being delivered.

"The German government has decided not to transfer these tanks to the Kyiv government. It was a military decision," the minister said.

Earlier, Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte said that Amsterdam is considering buying back the Leopard tanks leased from Germany to transfer them to Ukraine.

Read more: Netherlands, Germany and Denmark to buy 100 Leopard 1 tanks for Ukraine