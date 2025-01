On February 10, from 19.50 to 22.50, Russian occupation forces attacked southern part of Ukraine with Shahed-136 kamikaze drones.

As informs Censor.NЕТ, it was reported by "South" Air Command.

"The Air Defense Forces and means of the South Air Command shot down eleven drones: 4 over Odesa region, 5 over Mykolaiv region, and 2 over Kherson region," the statement said.

