Armed Forces of Ukraine repelled enemy attacks in areas of 7 settlements in Donetsk and Luhansk regions, - General Staff

Last day, the Defense Forces repelled the attacks of the occupiers in the areas of 4 settlements in the Donetsk region and 3 in the Luhansk region.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the summary of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine as of 06:00 a.m. on February 11 regarding the Russian invasion.

Thus, the three hundred and fifty-third day of the Russian large-scale invasion began.

Over the past day, the enemy launched another massive missile attack on the territory of our country, launching 106 missiles, including at civilian infrastructure. During it, the enemy used 32 S-300 anti-aircraft guided missiles and 74 air and sea-based cruise missiles, 61 of which were destroyed by our defenders. In addition, the Russian occupiers carried out 59 airstrikes, 28 of them using Shahed-136 UAVs. 22 drones were shot down. Also, the enemy launched more than 90 attacks from rocket salvo systems.

The threat of strikes by the Russian Federation on civilian objects remains high throughout Ukraine.

Despite significant losses, the enemy continues to conduct offensive actions in the Kupiansk, Lyman, Bakhmut, Avdiivka, and Novopavlivka directions.

Over the past 24 hours, units of the Defense Forces repelled the attacks of the occupiers in the areas of Kreminna, Shypilivka, and Bilohorivka in the Luhansk region and Krasna Hora, Bakhmut, Ivanivske, and Paraskoviivka in the Donetsk region.

In the Volyn, Polissia, Siver, and Slobozhan directions, there were no significant changes, and no signs of the formation of offensive groups were detected.

At the same time, the enemy continues to keep its units in the border areas with Ukraine and does not stop shelling the positions of our troops, as well as settlements near the contact line. The areas of Senkivka, Khrynivka, and Leonivka settlements of the Chernihiv region were subjected to enemy shelling last day; Porohon, Studenok, Bilokopytove, Vovkivka, Stari Vyrky, Shpyl, Pavlivka, and Ponomarenka - Sumy and Uda, Chervona Zoria, Strilecha, Hlyboke, Lukiantsi, Ohirtseve, Ternova, and Fiholivka in the Kharkiv region.

In the Kupiansk and Lyman directions, the enemy carried out mortar and artillery shelling of the areas of Novomlynsk, Hrianykivka, Dvorichna, Zapadne, Synkivka, Kucherivka, Pishchane, Krokhmalne, Berestovka in the Kharkiv region and Makiivka, Ploshanka, Dibrova, and Bilohorivka in the Luhansk region.

In the direction of Bakhmut, tank, mortar, and artillery shelling occurred in the areas of Mykolaiivka, Spirne, Vasiukivka, Vesele, Berestovka, Bilohorivka, Berkhivka, Krasna Hora, Paraskoviivka, Chasiv Yar, Bakhmut, Ivanovske, Bila Hora, Kurdiumivka, Ozarianivka, Toretsk, Pivdenne, and Mayorsk, Donetsk region.

In the Avdiivka and Novopavlivka areas, areas of Avdiivka, Pervomaiske, Krasnohorivka, Heorhiivka, Mariinka, Bohoiavlenka, Novomykhailivka, Zolota Nyva, Prechistivka, Vuhledar, and Velyka Novosilka settlements of the Donetsk region came under tank, mortar and artillery fire.

In the Zaporizhzhia region, the areas of the settlements of Vremivka and Novopil in the Donetsk region and Olhivske, Malynivka, Huliaypole, Stepove, Shcherbaky, Novoandriivka, Novodanilivka, Mala Tokmachka, and Charivne in the Zaporizhzhia region were hit by fire.

In the Kherson direction, Antonivka in the Kherson region, the city of Kherson, as well as Ochakiv in the Mykolaiv region were hit by enemy artillery fire.

In the city of Melitopol, collaborators working in the occupation administration were offered to renounce Ukrainian citizenship by writing a corresponding statement.

In some settlements of the temporarily occupied Zaporizhzhia region, the Russian occupiers continue to put pressure on local residents, introduce curfews, and conduct house inspections.

In Starobilsk, Luhansk region, the surgical department of the local hospital was converted into a military hospital due to a large number of wounded occupiers. A little earlier, the work of the enemy's mobile crematoria was noted in some localities of the Luhansk region.

During the past 24 hours, the aviation of the Defense Forces made 12 strikes on the enemy's areas of concentration, as well as 4 strikes on the positions of his anti-aircraft missile systems.

Units of missile troops and artillery hit 2 areas of concentration of manpower, an ammunition warehouse, the position of an anti-aircraft missile complex, as well as 3 other important enemy objects.