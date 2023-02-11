Yesterday, Russians killed 1 civilian in Donetsk region, 4 people were injured, - RMA. INFOGRAPHICS
Yesterday, February 10, the Russian invaders killed 1 civilian in the Donetsk region.
This was reported by the head of the Donetsk RMA, on Telegram, Pavlo Kyrylenko, Censor.NET reports.
"On February 10, the Russians killed 1 resident of Donetsk region — in Krasna Hora.
4 more people in the region were injured," the message reads.
As noted, it is currently impossible to establish the exact number of victims in Mariupol and Volnovaha.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...