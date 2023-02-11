Yesterday, Russians killed 1 civilian in Donetsk region, 4 people were injured, - RMA. INFOGRAPHICS

Yesterday, February 10, the Russian invaders killed 1 civilian in the Donetsk region.

This was reported by the head of the Donetsk RMA, on Telegram, Pavlo Kyrylenko, Censor.NET reports.

"On February 10, the Russians killed 1 resident of Donetsk region — in Krasna Hora.

4 more people in the region were injured," the message reads.

As noted, it is currently impossible to establish the exact number of victims in Mariupol and Volnovaha.

See more: Yesterday, Russians killed 2 civilians in Donetsk region, 11 people were injured, - RMA. INFOGRAPHICS