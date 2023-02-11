ENG
Total combat losses of Russian Federation since beginning of war - about 136,880 people (+1,140 per day), 3,267 tanks, 2,270 artillery systems, 6,474 armored vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS

As of the morning of February 11, 2023, the losses of the Russian occupiers amount to approximately 136,880 people.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

As noted, the total combat losses of the enemy from 24/02/22 to 11/02/23 are approximately:

  • personnel - about 136,880 (+1,140) people were eliminated,
  • tanks - 3267 (+9) units,
  • armored combat vehicles - 6474 (+3) units,
  • artillery systems - 2270 (+19) units,
  • MLRS - 463 (+0) units,
  • air defense equipment - 234 (+1) units,
  • aircraft - 295 (+0) units,
  • helicopters - 286 (+0) units,
  • Operational-tactical UAV - 1997 (+27),
  • cruise missiles - 857 (+61),
  • warships/boats - 18 (+0) units,
  • automotive equipment and tank trucks - 5134 (+8) units,
  • special equipment - 214 (+3).

Read more: Armed Forces of Ukraine repelled enemy attacks in areas of 7 settlements in Donetsk and Luhansk regions, - General Staff

"The data is being verified," the General Staff added.

