AFU almost ran out of ammunition. They spend 5,000 shells per day, - deputy head of PO, Zhovkva

Due to the high intensity of hostilities, the defenders of Ukraine have almost run out of ammunition. Every day, the Armed Forces spend about 5,000 shells.

Ihor Zhovkva, deputy head of the President's Office, told Bloomberg about this, Censor.NET reports.

"Ammunition stocks in Ukraine are almost at zero. Everything is running out very quickly due to the intensity of the fighting. We need weapons, ammunition, artillery, battle tanks, armored vehicles, and fighter jets," Zhovkva noted.

According to him, fighter jets are needed, in particular, to intercept ballistic missiles, which Ukraine is currently unable to shoot down.

