Last day, marines destroyed 38 invaders, 5 self-propelled guns, 1 MTLB. INFOGRAPHICS

The military units and units of the Marine Command of the Naval Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, which are part of the groups, continued to perform tasks related to repelling full-scale armed aggression of the Russian Federation.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the Navy of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

As noted, last day, February 10, the marines destroyed the MTLB and 38 occupiers.

"Artillery military units and units of the Marine Command of the Navy of the Armed Forces of Ukraine inflicted fire damage on the invaders, as a result of which 5 self-propelled howitzers "Msta-S" were destroyed. The final losses of the enemy are being specified," the message reads.

