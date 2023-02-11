Russia does not have resources to launch large-scale offensive on February 24, - Defence Intelligence

The Russian command does not have sufficient resources for a large-scale offensive before the anniversary of the full-scale invasion on February 24.

As Censor.NET informs, this was stated by the representative of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine Andrii Cherniak in a comment to the Kyiv Post publication.

"While information is spreading about a large-scale Russian offensive planned for February 24, Ukrainian military intelligence reports that Russia has already launched a full-scale offensive on February 24 last year, which continues today," said a representative of Ukraine's military intelligence.

Andriy Chernyak said that Russia plans to intensify its efforts in the east of Ukraine in the coming weeks, noting that it is now "trying to find weak points in our defense. However, according to our information, the Russian command does not have sufficient resources for large-scale offensive actions. The main goal of the Russian troops remains to achieve at least some tactical success in the east of Ukraine."

Andriy Chernyak also emphasized that Russia lacks high-precision weapons.

"Russia faces a shortage of high-precision weapons, and despite this, it will continue to use missile terror against the civilian population in Ukraine. The Russians have already used more than 80 percent of the high-precision missiles.

They are trying to restore their production, but so far they are not succeeding," concluded the representative of the military intelligence of Ukraine.

