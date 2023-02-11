Border guards in Bakhmut shot down third Russian plane in two days - Tsaplienko

On February 11, Ukrainian border guards shot down a Russian attack aircraft in the Bakhmut district of the Donetsk region.

As Censor.NET informs, on February 11, journalist Andrii Tsaplienko announced this on Telegram channel.

"Approximately an hour ago, the SBS unit, armed with a portable missile complex, was overwhelmed by a Russian attack aircraft. Previously, a Su-25," the post says.

