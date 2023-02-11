Armed Forces continue to keep Bakhmut under control. We are taking measures to stabilize front line around city, - Zaluzhny

The Armed Forces continue to keep Bakhmut under control.

This was reported by the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Valery Zaluzhny on Telegram channel, Censor.NET reports.

Today, February 11, Zaluzhny held talks with the chairman of the US Joint Chiefs of Staff General Mark Milley.

"We also discussed the course of hostilities. The tensest situation today is in the Donetsk direction, where the enemy carries out up to 50 attacks every day. Fierce battles continue in the area of Vuhledar and Mariinka. We are reliably holding the defense. In some areas of the front, we managed to regain previously lost positions and gain a foothold there. Despite constant enemy pressure, we continue to hold Bakhmut under control and take steps to stabilize the front line around that city.

The key to success on the battlefield is effective fire damage, which requires an appropriate amount of weapons and ammunition.

I thanked General Milli for understanding the needs of the Defense Forces to repel Russian armed aggression, a significant personal contribution to the approach of our Victory and unwavering support for Ukraine," Zaluzhny said.