After victory of Ukraine, decolonization of Russian Federation is necessary, - Danilov

The conversation about the dismantling of Russia should be started as soon as possible - the decolonization of the Russian Federation is the only safeguard against its imperial encroachments.

Oleksiy Danilov, secretary of the Security and Defense Council of Ukraine, wrote about this in his article, Censor.NET reports with reference to Ukrinform.

"Russia is a patchwork colonial entity, which is bound together by the bloody paths of genocide, repression, mass murder, and enslavement. But the bayonets on which the Kremlin sits are decreasing, and the destructive energy of dissatisfaction with Russia is increasing. A serious conversation about how to carry out the safe dismantling of Russia is about time. The sooner it starts, the faster and more painless the whole process will be," said the secretary of the NSDC.

In his opinion, it is the disintegration of Russia, its disappearance as an integral subject of history and politics that can become a safeguard against imperial and post-imperial encroachments of the Russian Federation and ensure that its attempts to finally resolve the "Ukrainian question" will not be repeated in any way.

Danilov emphasized that Russia is not only a problem of Ukraine, it is a problem that has spread like gangrene, threatening the whole world.

"Russia, with its autocratic regime, resource economy, and neo-fascist ideology, once again failed to pass the civilization test, remaining a territory of continuous violence and evil, a threat to Ukraine and the world. Security guarantees are desubjectivization of Russia as a state entity, decolonization of territories, denuclearization and deputization of the population," he said.

After Ukraine's military victory, Danilov warns, internal decolonization of Russia itself is necessary. In his opinion, this should be a complex, well-thought-out work that will include a number of thematic tracks: working out possible scenarios of the internal destruction of the Russian Federation; conducting consultations and developing plans to minimize the risks of uncontrolled proliferation of nuclear, biological, chemical and other weapons of mass destruction; development of a political strategy for interaction with new political territorial entities; an economic model of interaction taking into account the potential and capabilities of potential new trade entities; establishment of contacts and training of management personnel for national and regional republics; development of the civil society support network; creation and popularization of media resources to support anti-colonial movements within the Russian Federation; working out the system of lustration, search and extradition to Ukrainian and international law enforcement structures of war criminals, state traitors and collaborators; implementation of the mechanism of compensation to Ukraine from the former Russia for damages caused by the war.

According to him, Ukraine should accustom the world to the idea that Russia should not remain within the limits and in the state in which it currently exists.

"Truly large-scale ideas, as a rule, first cause distrust and skepticism, criticism from various sides, rejection and rejection; but gradually, if you are consistent and persistent in advancing your own position, the stage of emotional rejection is replaced by the stage of rational analysis, and later - the stage of acceptance as a new reality, planning and implementation", - believes the secretary of the NSDC.

If a precedent must be set for the safety of mankind, it must be set. If it is necessary to find new non-standard approaches and tools, it will be done, Danilov claims.