Soldiers-repairers of Armed Forces of Ukraine learn to service Challenger 2 tanks in Great Britain, - Ministry of Defense

The skills and knowledge acquired in Britain by the repairmen of the Armed Forces and tank crews will enable the effective use of armored vehicles.

The Commander of the Logistics Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Major General Oleh Huliak, said this, Censor.NET reports.

"Soldiers-repairmen of the Logistics Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, together with tank crews, are undergoing intensive training in Great Britain on the acquisition, maintenance and repair of Challenger 2 tanks.

Read more: Britain may transfer Harpoon or Storm Shadows missiles to Ukraine, media reports

The acquisition of this knowledge and skills by servicemen of repair units will ensure the effective use of new weapons in the performance of combat tasks.

We are mastering the weapons of partner states in order to effectively destroy the Russian invaders. We are approaching Victory and Peace together!" he said.