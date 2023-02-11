A special detachment of Kadyrov’s forces has been trained for a coup in Moldova, - Danilov

Russia is planning a coup in Moldova and has sent Chechen "rescuers" to Turkey, after which they may end up in Chisinau.

This was stated by NSDC Secretary Oleksiy Danilov during the telethon, informs Censor.NЕТ referring to Espresso.

"Let's not say that nothing has happened in Moldova. The country's leadership is currently undergoing a change, and the power bloc is being strengthened as much as possible," he said.

In addition, Danilov also said that Ukrainian intelligence has warned Moldova that Russia wants to stage a so-called coup d'état there in the near future. "Russia wants to make things "burn" there once again, to create a point of tension that will be paid maximum attention to.

"In addition, those scum who were on our territory on February 24-25-26 as part of the so-called 'Chechen group' are now in Turkey and working as 'rescuers' there. We are now closely monitoring to ensure that these "rescuers" do not end up in Chisinau. We know their names and surnames. They have been on a personal mission since February 24," Danilov added.

