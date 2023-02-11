ENG
Russians shelled Kharkiv with S-300 missiles, damaged an infrastructure facility, 1 person wounded - RMA

On February 11, evening, Russian occupiers fired at Kharkiv with S-300 missiles.

As informs Censor.NЕТ, it was reported in Telegram by head of Kharkiv RMA Oleg Sinegubov.

He noted: "According to preliminary data, there were three hits of enemy S-300 missiles in the city. One of the infrastructure facilities was damaged. Information about the victims and the extent of the damage is being clarified."

Later, Sinegubov wrote: "A 35-year-old civilian man sustained shrapnel wounds as a result of the occupiers' strikes. He is hospitalized, doctors are providing all necessary assistance."

