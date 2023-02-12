ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
10878 visitors online
News Russian aggression against Ukraine War
9 444 181
poll (309) Ukraine (5687)

89% of Ukrainians are ready to continue war even after nuclear attack by Russian Federation, - survey

українці,незламність

Even if Russia launches a nuclear attack on Ukraine, 89% of Ukrainians want to continue the fight. Such results were shown by a survey conducted by thekuskt CNC communication agency commissioned by the Munich Security Conference.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to zn.ua.

For 85% of respondents, the possible withdrawal of Russia to the front line on February 24 would not be an acceptable reason for a ceasefire, because the vast majority consider the return of Donbas and Crimea mandatory.

72% of Ukrainians declared the need for long-term supplies of weapons from the West. About two-thirds are convinced that the country will never be safe outside of NATO. 75% of respondents believe that Ukraine will never be safe from Russia without Western security guarantees.

About two-thirds of respondents are convinced that their country will never be safe outside of NATO. A clear majority trusts the USA and NATO to protect their country more than the EU.

Read more: Over 90% of Ukrainians trust veterans of current war and ATO, - survey

 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on YouTube
 
 