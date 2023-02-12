ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
10878 visitors online
News War
12 628 41
Russian Army (8073) Armed Forces HQ (3672) elimination (4427) arms (846) losses (1940)

Total combat losses of Russian Federation since beginning of war - about 137,780 people (+900 per day), 296 aircraft, 3,280 tanks, 2,287 artillery systems, 6,488 armored vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS

As of the morning of February 12, 2023, the losses of the Russian occupiers are approximately 137,780 people.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

As noted, the total combat losses of the enemy from 24/02/22 to 12/02/23 are approximately:

  • personnel - about 137,780 (+900) people were eliminated,
  • tanks - 3280 (+13) units,
  • armored combat vehicles - 6488 (+14) units,
  • artillery systems - 2287 (+17) units,
  • MLRS - 465 (+2) units,
  • air defense equipment - 234 (+0) units,
  • aircraft - 296 (+1) units,
  • helicopters - 286 (+0) units,
  • UAV of operational-tactical level - 2007 (+10),
  • cruise missiles - 857 (+0),
  • ships/boats - 18 (+0) units,
  • automotive equipment and tank trucks - 5148 (+14) units,
  • special equipment - 215 (+1).

Watch more: Destruction of enemy APC by fighters of Special Operations Center "A" of SSU. VIDEO

Total combat losses of Russian Federation since beginning of war - about 137,780 people (+900 per day), 296 aircraft, 3,280 tanks, 2,287 artillery systems, 6,488 armored vehicles 01

The data is being verified

 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on GoogleNews
 
 