Energy system of Ukraine will work without deficit for fourth day in row, - Halushchenko

On February 15, electricity generation will continue to ensure its consumption. For the fourth day in a row, the Ukrainian energy system will operate with a zero deficit.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press service of the Ministry of Energy.

"All 9 power units of the nuclear power plant are working, providing most of the volume of electricity produced in Ukraine. Favorable weather conditions this winter allow hydro generation to work powerfully, the volume of electricity production from renewable sources is increasing," said the Minister of Energy of Ukraine Herman Halushchenko.

Stabilizing outages are possible in the Odesa region due to network infrastructure repairs.

Unfortunately, due to enemy shelling of the eastern part of the Kharkiv region and damage to the power grids, the city of Kupiansk and the surrounding areas were cut off.

Read more: Situation at Zaporizhzhia NPP is getting worse, - Halushchenko