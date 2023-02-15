Tenth package of EU sanctions against Russian Federation is estimated at 11 billion euros, - von der Leyen

The tenth package of EU restrictive measures against the Russian Federation will contain new bans in the trade sector and additional control over technology exports to Russia.

As reported by Censor.NET with reference to Interfax-Ukraine, this was stated by the head of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen.

"This package is worth 11 billion euros in total. We, in particular, propose restrictions on dozens of electronic components used in Russian military systems, such as drones, missiles, helicopters," the message says.

"For the first time, we also propose to introduce sanctions against Iranian operators, in particular those associated with the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps. It is our duty to do this, our duty to impose sanctions on them," von der Leyen said.

