News Russian aggression against Ukraine War
In Mariupol and entire occupied part of Donetsk region, FSB has started complete blocking of services and Google search engine, - Andriushchenko

google

In Mariupol and the entire occupied part of Donetsk, the FSB has started blocking access to the Google service, and Zoom is also unavailable to local residents.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the Telegram of the advisor to the mayor of Mariupol, Petro Andriushchenko.

"In Mariupol and the entire occupied part of Donetsk, the FSB has started a complete blocking of services and the Google search engine. Zoom is also unavailable. For the time being, it remains possible to use it exclusively via VPN.

Censorship of the Internet in Mariupol is gaining momentum," he wrote.

