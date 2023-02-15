Military aid to Ukraine does not confirm search for peace through diplomatic means, - Borrell

EU High Representative Josep Borrell urged not to stop supplying arms to Ukraine and to negotiate peace.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to Ukrinform.

"It is extremely important to focus on the European efforts to achieve peace and to coordinate the work done by the member states and to provide more and more aid as soon as possible... This military aid does not contradict the search for peace through diplomatic means... It can run parallel. I do not understand those who who says that in order to conduct negotiations, we must stop providing military aid to Ukraine. On the contrary, both must be done together. This is not a debate about doves and hawks," he explained.

According to Borrell, it is not only necessary to continue to provide aid, but also to increase it, because time is of the essence and "time is currently measured in lives lost".