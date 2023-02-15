Reznikov stated that he will remain in position of Minister of Defense: "It was decision of my president"

Ukraine’s Defense Minister Oleksiy Reznikov said that President Volodymyr Zelenskyy asked him to remain in office.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to The Guardian.

When asked if he plans to stay on as defense minister in the coming months, Reznikov replied: "Yes, it was my president's decision."

It will be reminded, on January 21, the mass media reported that the Ministry of Defense can purchase food for the military at 2-3 times inflated prices.

In response, the department stated: "The media information about the procurement of food for the military is a deception and manipulation. We are preparing materials for the Security Service of Ukraine." Defense Minister Oleksiy Reznikov denies information about the purchase of products at inflated prices. According to him, there was a technical error in the document released to the mass media - the supplier indicated the price not for a dozen, but for a kilogram of eggs.

The food service provider of the Ministry of Defense denied accusations of overcharging and invited members of the defense committee to the production.

The scandal was discussed at a meeting of the Verkhovna Rada Committee on National Security, Defense, and Intelligence. Reznikov was left in office.

The inspection of the Ministry of Defense is carried out by the state audit service.

NABU and SAPO are investigating information regarding purchases within the framework of criminal proceedings, which were initiated even before the publication of the journalistic investigation.