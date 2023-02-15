ENG
Biden will be happy to visit Ukraine when there is opportunity - Zelensky

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky avoided answering the question about a possible meeting with US President Joe Biden in the near future.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to Interfax-Ukraine.

"We invited President Biden, and when he has the opportunity, I think he will be happy to visit Ukraine. We have various means of communication today," the head of state said at a press conference after talks with Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson.

We will remind you that it was previously reported that Biden will visit Poland on February 20-22.

